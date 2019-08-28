A 33-year-old Lincoln woman has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison for her involvement in a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine in the area.
Shannon Gillispie also will serve three years on supervised release for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. She pleaded guilty.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said information provided to law enforcement indicated Gillispie was responsible for the distribution of at least 3 pounds of meth in the Lincoln area between 2014 and 2017.
In June 2017, Lincoln Police stopped Gillispie and her co-defendant Michael Elmshauser, and found a small amount of methamphetamine in Gillispie's purse.
Five months later, Elmshauser sold small amounts of meth twice to an undercover officer.
Elmshauser pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years in federal prison.