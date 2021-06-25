 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman gets 9 years in federal prison on meth charges
A 43-year-old Lincoln woman got federal prison time Thursday for distributing meth in the area for nearly a year.

Senior U.S. District Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced Rhiannon Rojas to nine years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture.

Following her prison term, Rojas will serve five years on supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said information provided to law enforcement indicated that Rojas was involved in the distribution of more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine in the Lincoln area between July 2019 and April 2020.

On Jan. 7, 2020, Lincoln police arrested her in a drug possession case and jailers found a bag with 44 grams of methamphetamine on her during a search.

Sharp said Rojas also had acted as an interpreter during two purchases of methamphetamine, totaling more than 6 ounces, in February 2020 between a confidential informant working with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Rojas’ co-conspirator.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

