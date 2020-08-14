You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln woman found hiding in bushes after allegedly crashing into park, police say
Police say when they tried to stop a car with a headlight out early Thursday, the car sped away and minutes later was found crashed in a city park with the driver hiding nearby in foliage.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 1:15 a.m. police saw a Pontiac Fiero on North Cotner Boulevard approaching Aylesworth Avenue with a headlight out and tried to stop it at 67th and Colby, but the car sped away.

The officer immediately deactivated the lights and siren and did not pursue.

But several minutes later, officers drove the area concerned the car may have crashed. Bonkiewicz said they found the Fiero at nearby Tyrell Park at North 67th Street and Baldwin Street.

The car had struck a curb and driven about 50 yards into the park, where officers found it and the suspected driver, 44-year-old Dove Shannon, crouched in foliage nearby.

Police said she appeared to be under the influence but refused a breath test. They say they also found an open alcohol container and a marijuana pipe in the car.

Police arrested Shannon on suspicion of fleeing to avoid arrest, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and an open alcohol container and other traffic-related offenses.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

