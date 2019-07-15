A dark tabby cat named Bo is expected to recover after being shot in the leg, likely by a BB gun.
Officer Angela Sands said the cat's 36-year-old owner found him Friday hiding in a shed in the backyard at her home in the Salt Valley View neighborhood, near 14th Street and Warlick Boulevard.
Sands said the woman hadn’t seen Bo for two days, and he was limping so she took him to a veterinarian. The vet discovered he had been shot, possibly with an air rifle, and his leg was broken.
An X-ray showed the fragment, which couldn’t be removed in the surgery to repair his leg, Sands said.