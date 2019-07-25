A 20-year-old Lincoln woman has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy.
The Lancaster County Attorney's office on Thursday charged Brittany A. Stricker with first-degree sexual assault of a minor.
In March, Lincoln police got two reports through a state hotline expressing concerns over Stricker's involvement with the boy. Both denied it.
In Nebraska, the age of consent is 16.
Police said the boy contacted them on July 14, this time saying that they'd had intercourse more than 100 times between Jan. 1 and June 20, despite Stricker knowing his age.
The boy said friends had witnessed the couple having sex, and one confirmed it, according to an affidavit for Stricker's arrest.
Police arrested her Tuesday, a day after the teen made a recorded call to Stricker. She was to make her first appearance on the charge Thursday.
The charge carries a possible penalty of up to 50 years in prison.