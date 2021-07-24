 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman faces 19 years in federal prison on drug charge
Lincoln woman faces 19 years in federal prison on drug charge

A Lincoln woman was sentenced Friday to 19 years and 7 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture and an unspecified amount of marijuana, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Law enforcement obtained information that led them to believe Jerah Stovall was responsible for the distribution of at least 11 pounds of methamphetamine mixture and at least 44 pounds of marijuana in the Lincoln area over a five-year period.

Last year, officers found two-thirds of an ounce of methamphetamine, six ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, packaging materials and a .380 caliber handgun with ammunition. 

Stovall’s driver’s license was suspended, so her car was seized and searched, where law enforcement found over a quarter ounce of marijuana. 

Stovall was also convicted in 2013 for distribution of methamphetamine in Scotts Bluff County.

Jason Mullen, who lived with Stovall at the Lincoln home that was searched, is awaiting sentencing on a conspiracy charge.

