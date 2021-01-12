Lincoln woman enters plea in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian near 10th and South

After she learned the woman died, she put a rock on the gas pedal and put her vehicle into a ditch near Salt Creek off a parking lot along North 70th Street, Pruess said.

Maxfield, who is nearsighted, hadn't been wearing her glasses at the time and her license was suspended.

At the end of Tuesday's hearing, Pruess sought to revoke Maxfield's bond over an injury crash Dec. 21 at the same intersection. Maxfield, who still doesn't have a valid license, wasn't supposed to be driving as a condition of her bond.

According to a crash report, she was driving west on South Street when she hit a woman driving a Subaru through a green light on 10th Street. Both drivers were injured. Pruess said not only was Maxfield driving, she was in a crash and wasn't forthcoming initially with the officers.

"For her to be driving again and to get into another accident, I do have concerns for the safety of the community," the prosecutor said.

Maxfield's attorney, John Ball, said she at first had a bit of a panic reaction, but did fully admit she was driving in the most recent crash. He called it an isolated incident that upset her.

District Judge Robert Otte didn't immediately make a ruling but said he was inclined to revoke her bond.