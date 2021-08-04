Lincoln woman encouraged teen to have sex for money, profited from it, police say

A 50-year-old Lincoln woman appeared in court from jail Tuesday on a child abuse charge for allegedly encouraging a teenage girl to have sex for money and profiting from it.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Sonja Douglas with the felony in connection to an investigation that started in December 2019, when a witness reported that a 15-year-old girl was engaging in commercial sex acts out of a home near 56th and Holdrege streets with Douglas' encouragement.

Deputy County Attorney Amy Goodro asked the judge to set a $150,000 bond saying Douglas knew the teen was selling sexual acts, photos and videos and had benefited from the money being paid to the girl.

She said the girl reported being directed by Douglas to perform sexual acts to earn money for specific items.

Douglas said she couldn't pay the bond. But Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton said, given the seriousness of the offense, the amount was reasonable.

She would need $15,000 to bond out of jail.

In the affidavit for Douglas' arrest, Officer Kyle Meyerson said the witness told police Douglas told the girl to "go work your little magic trick," encouraging her to find someone on Snapchat.