Lincoln woman drunkenly tried to hit man with car in yard, police say
A 54-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she rear-ended a man's Jeep and tried to run him over with her car before backing into a nearby house, according to police. 

The man said Christine Prokop had followed him to a home near 42nd and J streets before she caused $8,000 to his Jeep, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Christine Prokop

After the man exited the Jeep at around 4 a.m. Saturday, he told police Prokop tried to run him over by driving through the yard before backing her 2019 Chrysler 300 into the house, causing $25,000 in damage to the home, Spilker said. 

The man wasn't injured.

Prokop was arrested on suspicion of of felony criminal mischief, attempted first-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol. 

She was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

