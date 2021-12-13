Lincoln woman drunkenly tried to hit man with car in yard, police say

A 54-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she rear-ended a man's Jeep and tried to run him over with her car before backing into a nearby house, according to police.

The man said Christine Prokop had followed him to a home near 42nd and J streets before she caused $8,000 to his Jeep, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said.

After the man exited the Jeep at around 4 a.m. Saturday, he told police Prokop tried to run him over by driving through the yard before backing her 2019 Chrysler 300 into the house, causing $25,000 in damage to the home, Spilker said.

The man wasn't injured.

Prokop was arrested on suspicion of of felony criminal mischief, attempted first-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol.

She was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

