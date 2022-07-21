Lincoln woman defrauded of nearly $150,000 through local scam, police say

A 68-year-old Lincoln woman was defrauded of nearly $150,000 through an apparently local phone scam in which the fraudsters picked up bags of cash and gold from outside the woman's northwest Lincoln home, according to police.

The woman reported the theft to police on Tuesday, nine days after she first fielded a phone call from from an unknown person who said there had been an unauthorized purchase of a laptop on her Amazon account, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

The caller eventually transferred the woman to someone who identified himself as a DEA agent, who convinced the woman to withdraw thousands of dollars from her bank account to ensure the money wasn't being laundered, Kocian said.

In her first trip the bank, the woman withdrew $25,000. The next day, she took out another $5,000, Kocian said. She left the money outside of her home for the purported agent to collect.

Then, the scammers directed the woman to buy $120,000 in gold, Kocian said. She ultimately purchased $119,294 worth of gold and left it outside her residence before it disappeared again.

But the woman hadn't heard from the supposed DEA agent, Kocian said, so she grew suspicious and contacted police, who are investigating the fraud. The woman ultimately lost $149,294.

Kocian reminded residents that law enforcement agencies will never request bank information, cash, precious metals or gift cards as part of an investigation.