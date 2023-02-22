A 64-year-old Lincoln woman was defrauded of $58,000 in an internet scam that started with an email alerting her of purported fraudulent transactions on her Amazon account, according to police.

The woman called police to her east Lincoln home just after 5 p.m. Tuesday and told officers she had received the email and called an attached phone number to clear up the supposed fraudulent charges on her account, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The call-taker who answered the woman's phone call directed her to drive to her bank and transfer $58,000 to an account in California, Vollmer said.

She transferred the funds and called the number back, Vollmer said. The suspected scammer told her to return to her bank and cancel the transaction, Vollmer said.

So the woman returned to the bank to cancel the transfer, but that effort apparently came too late, Vollmer said.

Bank employees advised the woman that she had likely been the victim of a scam, leading her to call police.

The Police Department declined to say where the 64-year-old banks.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers