Lincoln woman defrauded of $40,000 by Instagram user claiming to be 'Superman' actor

A 40-year-old Lincoln woman is out $40,000 after she provided her bank account information to an Instagram user who for months had chatted with her, purporting to be the actor Henry Cavill, according to police.
Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the fraudster first made contact with the woman via social media in February and, eventually, told the woman he had sent her a briefcase with $10 million and diamonds, but the baggage was held up by a customs agent.
The man posing as Cavill told the woman she needed to provide her bank account information so he could pay the customs agent with Bitcoin to release the package, Kocian said.
The woman provided the information, Kocian said, and is now missing $40,000 from her account.
Kocian urged residents to err on the side of caution when deciding to disclose personal financial details.
"If there's ever any doubt, please contact your financial institution, who can assist in verifying the validity of a request," he said.
