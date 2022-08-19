 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln woman defrauded $4,500 by caller claiming to be police officer

  • 0

A Lincoln woman was defrauded $4,500 after being contacted by an unknown caller claiming to be a Lincoln Police Department officer.

Thursday evening, a 43-year-old woman called LPD after a phone scammer asked her to pay a $6,000 fine, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Failing Hailey: Long waits, difficulty of domestic violence rehab may have led to Norfolk tragedy

The caller told the victim she had missed a subpoena and instructed her to send her payment in the form of gift cards. In the process of buying some of the gift cards, a store clerk alerted the woman that she was likely a victim of fraud.

Vollmer said LPD does not accept payments for anything, and no legitimate government office receives payment via gift card.

Judge grants mistrial in case over Lincoln man's murder

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shelling in Kharkiv: 18 people killed, 42 wounded

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News