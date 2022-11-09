 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman crashes while fleeing State Patrol on Interstate 80

  • Updated
  • 0

A 28-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she crashed her car while fleeing Nebraska State Patrol troopers on Interstate 80 at speeds higher than 100 mph Tuesday afternoon, according to the patrol.

A trooper initially tried to stop the woman's Pontiac Grand Am at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday after the 28-year-old passed other vehicles on the shoulder of eastbound I-80 while driving more than 110 mph just west of Lincoln, the State Patrol said in a news release.

Interstate 80 crash

A Pontiac Grand Am careened off of Interstate 80 at around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday while fleeing the Nebraska State Patrol.

Two minutes after troopers began to chase the woman, her Pontiac careened off the interstate, struck a road sign and came to rest in a ditch near mile marker 394, just west of Lincoln, the patrol said.

The woman, who the patrol said wasn't injured in the crash, was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and no operator’s license.

Troopers took the 28-year-old to the Lancaster County jail.

