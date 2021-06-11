Lincoln woman crashes stolen car, bites officer en route to jail, police say

A Lincoln woman who stole and crashed a car bit a Lincoln Police Department officer on her way to jail, according to police.

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said Makayla Y. Jackson, 22, stole a car from a parking lot near 18th and O streets at around 1 a.m. Friday and crashed it into another car parked near 38th and J streets.

Spilker said officers detained Jackson and transported her to an area hospital for evaluation due to injuries from the crash. After she was medically cleared, officers started to escort Jackson to jail, Spilker said.

Spilker said Jackson began to kick items as she was escorted out of the hospital and tried to escape, despite being handcuffed. Spilker said Jackson then bit an officer in the leg and scratched another in the arm.

Jackson was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by unlawful taking, two counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, careless driving and driving on a suspended license.

