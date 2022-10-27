 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman crashes into median, field after fleeing Interstate 80 traffic stop, authorities allege

A 24-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested Wednesday after she fled an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 80 and ultimately crashed into a field near the Lincoln Airport, the Nebraska State Patrol alleged.

Troopers tried to stop Sarah Norton near the 27th Street exit of the interstate just before 3 p.m. Wednesday after clocking her Toyota Highlander speeding westbound at 96 mph, the State Patrol said in a news release.

When a trooper initiated the traffic stop, Norton accelerated, the agency alleged.

Three miles later, Norton lost control of the vehicle, striking the median before driving into a field near the airport and coming to rest in a creek bed, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers arrested the 24-year-old on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, a pair of drug possession charges and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Norton was taken to Bryan West Campus for treatment of minor injuries sustained the crash.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

