Lincoln woman cited with child neglect for allegedly leaving newborn at hospital

Police have cited a 22-year-old Lincoln woman with child abuse for allegedly leaving her newborn son at a local hospital.

According to court records, the woman told staff at CHI Health St. Elizabeth at 1 p.m. Monday that she was going out for a bit and would be back.

More than 24 hours later, she still hadn't returned, and the baby was ready for discharge. When they couldn't reach the woman by phone, they contacted police.

Officer Erin Spilker said when the woman returned to the hospital later in the day Tuesday, police cited her for child neglect, a misdemeanor.

She hasn't yet been charged.

