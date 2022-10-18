Lincoln woman cited for motor vehicle homicide in September crash, police say

In the crash report filed in the incident, Lincoln Police Investigator Nicholas Vest said Nielsen, who was facing south on Northwest 19th Street, had crept into the intersection as she waited to turn east onto West O Street. But one of the eastbound cars she was waiting for to pass then entered the middle turning lane, blocking her path across the roadway.

Nielsen then tried to turn west and loop around the vehicle, and as she did, Zeiger, who was westbound, proceeded through the intersection and collided with Nielsen's sedan, which was blocking westbound traffic, according to the report.

The 32-year-old told police that she never saw Zeiger approaching, Investigator Grant Powell said in a search warrant filed earlier this month.

Surveillance footage of the crash showed the Hyundai pull onto West O street two-and-a-half seconds before colliding with the motorcycle, Powell said in the affidavit for the warrant.

Investigators later searched the sedan and found prescription medication and marijuana, though it's unclear in what quantity. Nielsen was not subjected to a drug test at the time of the crash and wasn't suspected to be under the influence of drugs at the time, Vest said in the crash report.

Vollmer said Nielsen was cited for possession of marijuana — an infraction — in addition to the motor vehicle homicide charge, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.