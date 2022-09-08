 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman cited after firing warning shots amid attempted theft, police say

  • Updated
A 58-year-old Lincoln woman was cited for unlawfully discharging a firearm after police allege she shot four warning shots into the ground as an unknown man tried to steal a trailer from her driveway.

Officers responded to the area, near 77th and South streets, at around 2 a.m. Thursday after a nearby resident reported hearing gunshots, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

The 58-year-old woman told police she awoke to her dog barking and looked outside, where she saw a man hooking her trailer — with an ATV on it — up to his white pickup, Kocian said.

The woman then shouted at the man and fired four shots from a 9 mm pistol into the ground, Kocian said. The man quickly fled in his pickup, and the trailer, not yet fully attached to the truck, dislodged.

Officers found four spent shell casings at the scene and cited the woman with the ordinance violation. With few exemptions, it is illegal to discharge any firearm within Lincoln's city limits. The violation is punishable by up to a $500 fine and/or 6 months in jail.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

