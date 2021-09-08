Lincoln woman cited after 19th shoplifting trip to Costco, police say

A Lincoln woman who police say had shoplifted from Costco 18 times in the past six months was caught on her 19th trip to the store, ending a spree of thefts that centered around joggers, T-shirts, shorts and dresses.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said the 60-year-old was cited Tuesday on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting.

Spilker said the woman struck three times in March, twice in April, twice in May, four times both in June and July and three times in August before being caught this week. Police said the woman would conceal items under her own clothes, taking $641 worth of women's clothing items in total.

The 60-year-old was arrested after a loss prevention employee recognized her. Spilker said the employee had archived video surveillance of each of her previous trips by tracking when her Costco membership card was used to pay for other items at the store near 14th Street and Pine Lake Road.

The Journal Star generally does not name individuals accused of a misdemeanor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.