 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln woman cited after 19th shoplifting trip to Costco, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln woman cited after 19th shoplifting trip to Costco, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln woman who police say had shoplifted from Costco 18 times in the last six months was caught on her 19th trip to the store, ending a spree of thefts that centered around joggers, T-shirts, shorts and dresses. 

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said the 60-year-old was cited Tuesday on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting. 

Spilker said the woman struck three times in March, twice in April, twice in May, four times both in June and July and three times in August before being caught this week. Police said the woman would conceal items under her own clothes, taking $641 worth of women's clothing items in total. 

The 60-year-old was arrested after a loss prevention employee recognized her. Spilker said the employee had archived video surveillance of each of her previous trips by tracking when her Costco membership card was used to pay for other items at the store near 14th Street and Pine Lake Road.  

The Journal Star generally does not name individuals accused of a misdemeanor.

After one arrest in six years, UNL police aim to empower sexual assault survivors
Two skid loaders worth nearly $70,000 stolen from Standing Bear construction site
20-year-old Bennington man dies in I-80 rollover near Greenwood exit, sheriff says
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Leopard and cat form unlikely bond in India

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News