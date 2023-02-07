More than five months after she allegedly blew past a yield sign and crashed into a car in central Lincoln last August, a 26-year-old woman was charged Monday with a felony for fleeing the scene of the crash, according to court filings.

Brandy Finch was driving east on Euclid Avenue at around 3:40 p.m. Aug. 23 when she passed the yield sign at 20th Street and crashed into a southbound Ford Escort, police alleged in the affidavit for Finch's arrest.

The crash forced the Ford into a nearby tree and knocked its driver — 28-year-old Shantai Cotten — unconscious, according to the affidavit. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of head and leg injuries, according to the crash report filed in the incident.

Two witnesses followed the GMC Acadia allegedly driven by Finch as it fled the crash scene, according to the affidavit.

The GMC later stopped near 23rd and Sumner streets, where the witness reported seeing a woman who matched Finch's description exit the car and grab a preschool-aged child from the back seat.

When Finch turned herself in for an unrelated arrest warrant on Friday, police noted a distinctive tattoo on her left calf that matched with photos taken by witnesses on the day of crash.

Prosecutors on Monday charged the 26-year-old with failing to stop and render aid after a serious injury crash.

