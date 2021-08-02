 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln woman charged with felony assault in connection to slashing of 42-year-old man
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln woman charged with felony assault in connection to slashing of 42-year-old man

  • 0

Welcome to your daily dose of self defense. Your life could depend on it. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

A 20-year-old Lincoln woman has been arrested in connection to a slashing a week ago that sent a man to the hospital with an injury to his hand.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office on Monday charged Angella Harman Banzi with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Police said the slashing happened at around 11 p.m. July 24 near 19th and G streets, where a 42-year-old Lincoln man said he had been arguing with a woman he knew when she swung a knife at him and cut his hand.

Angella Banzi

Angella Banzi

She had fled before Lincoln Police arrived. The man was transported to an area hospital.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, police were called to an assault at El Chaparro at 13th and F, where they found Banzi and another woman bleeding. They told police they had been sitting in a booth at the restaurant when the 42-year-old man who had been the victim of the earlier slashing came in and attacked Banzi. The other woman was assaulted, too, when she helped to get him off Banzi. 

Banzi told police the earlier slashing had been self-defense, according to court records. 

Former Wesleyan student breaks into Lucas Hall, trashes art studio, police say
Lincoln man wounded in downtown shooting in July released from hospital, police say
Mother of three dies in one-vehicle crash in central Nebraska
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News