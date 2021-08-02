Lincoln woman charged with felony assault in connection to slashing of 42-year-old man

A 20-year-old Lincoln woman has been arrested in connection to a slashing a week ago that sent a man to the hospital with an injury to his hand.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office on Monday charged Angella Harman Banzi with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Police said the slashing happened at around 11 p.m. July 24 near 19th and G streets, where a 42-year-old Lincoln man said he had been arguing with a woman he knew when she swung a knife at him and cut his hand.

She had fled before Lincoln Police arrived. The man was transported to an area hospital.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, police were called to an assault at El Chaparro at 13th and F, where they found Banzi and another woman bleeding. They told police they had been sitting in a booth at the restaurant when the 42-year-old man who had been the victim of the earlier slashing came in and attacked Banzi. The other woman was assaulted, too, when she helped to get him off Banzi.

Banzi told police the earlier slashing had been self-defense, according to court records.

