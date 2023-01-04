 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln woman charged with felony after threatening suicide in front of children

  • Updated
  • 0

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.

Prosecutors have charged a 34-year-old Lincoln woman with felony child abuse after she threatened to kill herself before firing a gun inside a house with two children present last week, police alleged in court records. 

Mallory Ruel called the father of a middle school-aged girl Dec. 28 and asked the man to pick the girl up from her house near 40th and Randolph streets, Lincoln Police Officer Patrick Sullivan said in an affidavit for a search warrant for the woman's home.

Mallory Ruel

Ruel

When the girl's father arrived, he heard someone yell "I'm going to do it," from inside the house before Ruel emerged from the residence, holding a revolver to her chin, Sullivan said in an affidavit.

The man retreated to his car and called police, and soon, police arrived on scene and negotiators contacted Ruel by phone. By then, the 34-year-old had gone back into her house, where the children — the girl and a young boy — remained, Sullivan said. 

People are also reading…

As police spoke with Ruel over the phone, they heard her arguing with one of the children before a gunshot rang out, according to the affidavit. 

That's when officers forced the front door open and took Ruel into custody, Sullivan said. Investigators later recovered a .38-caliber revolver and a single spent shell casing.

Hastings woman caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to inmate at Lincoln prison
Lincoln parolee arrested for attack at People's City Mission, police say

The girl who had been in the home later told investigators that Ruel had been drinking that morning and frequently wielded the revolver and threatened suicide, Lincoln Police Sgt. Sara Genoways said in an affidavit in support of a temporary custody order for both children, who were turned over to family members at the scene. 

Ruel was taken first to the Lancaster County's Mental Health Crisis Center before she was moved to the county jail Saturday. 

At her initial court appearance on the child abuse charge Tuesday, a county judge set the 34-year-old's percentage bond at $10,000. She must pay $1,000 to be released.

Staff member at Tecumseh prison hospitalized after assault by inmate, Corrections Department says

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican hardliners trigger speaker showdown in new Congress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News