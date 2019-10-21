A 21-year-old woman accused of driving away after hitting a pedestrian crossing 10th Street on Friday night allegedly rolled her car into Salt Creek after learning the person she hit had died, police say.
Monday, prosecutors charged Casey Maxfield, of 3524 Huntington Ave., with failure to stop and render aid causing serious injury or death and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies.
If convicted as charged, she could get up to six years in prison.
In an affidavit for Maxfield's arrest, Officer Kiefer Hyland said the victim, Tina Mortensen, was following behind a friend crossing 10th Street from the parking lot of an auto parts store when she was struck by Maxfield's Pontiac Grand Prix just before 8:30 p.m.
Mortensen, 41, died at the scene, just south of South Street.
Mortensen's friend, who called 911, told police the northbound car continued driving through the intersection at South Street without slowing, stopping or braking.
Based on part numbers from a piece of a headlight found at the scene, police narrowed the suspect vehicle down to a mid-2000s maroon Pontiac Grand Prix.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Just before 3 a.m., Maxfield and her father went to the Northeast Team police substation to tell them she had been involved in the crash. Hyland said police came to believe that, knowing she had hit someone, she panicked and fled. Maxfield, who is nearsighted, hadn't been wearing her glasses and her license was suspended, he said.
Hyland said after Maxfield heard the woman she had hit died, she put her vehicle into Salt Creek off a parking lot along North 70th Street. He said another officer found the car in the ditch, its front end in the water, a rock on the gas pedal.
Prosecutors have accused Maxfield of doing it intentionally in an attempt to prevent the car from being discovered and linked to the accident or to destroy biological evidence left on the vehicle.
At a brief hearing Monday on the charges, Lancaster County Judge Joseph Dalton set Maxfield's bond at $50,000 and appointed the Public Defender's office to represent her.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-21-2019
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.