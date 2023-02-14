A 45-year-old Lincoln woman was charged with two felonies Monday after she drew a handgun on a man and prodded him to "come get it," police said in court filings.

The man, a 48-year-old from Lincoln, told police he was packing some belongings at Sharida Gartrell's southwest Lincoln home at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he asked Gartrell to return his 9 mm handgun, Lincoln Police Officer Corbin Eisenmenger said in the affidavit for Gartrell's arrest.

Gartrell then grabbed the gun and pointed it at the man and told him to "come get it," before an 18-year-old who witnessed the altercation called police to the home, near Southwest Eighth and South Folsom streets, Eisenmenger alleged in the affidavit.

Gartrell denied pointing the gun at the man.

Police arrested her and took her to the Lancaster County Jail. Prosecutors charged her Monday with two counts of terroristic threats.

