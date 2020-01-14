Lincoln woman charged in connection with explosive thrown through home's front window

Prosecutors charged a 35-year-old Lincoln woman Tuesday in connection with an explosion at a home in northwest Lincoln last month.
April M. Holmes is accused of using explosives to kill or injure and to damage or destroy property, according to court records.
Both of the charges are felonies.
In an affidavit for Holmes' arrest, Lincoln Officer Jesse Hilger said shortly after 2:15 p.m. Dec. 17, a 53-year-old woman who lives in the 600 block of West Saunders Avenue, near Northwest Sixth Street and Cornhusker Highway, had been home sick sleeping when she heard glass break in the living room and an explosion almost simultaneously.
She was able to get out of the house uninjured.
At the time, a Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokeswoman said an object had been thrown through the front window, creating smoke but no fire. A fire inspector said the explosive device caused about $15,000 damage to the house.
In court records, Hilger said Fire Inspector Chuck Schweitzer was able to identify the device as an "M class" explosive after finding pieces of it and said it likely had the power of about a quarter stick of dynamite.
The explosion blew out several windows in the northeast corner of the home, blasting glass across the street and into neighbors' yards. The window sill, drywall and trim were blown out.
Hilger said a neighbor told police she heard the explosion, looked out and saw a person in dark clothes with hair in a bun get into an SUV waiting around the corner and drive away.
Police were able to get video of the Honda CR-V from a nearby business and contacted the driver, who had a connection to Holmes.
Hilger said the victim also had told police she suspected Holmes, who previously lived there. The two had been in a dispute over money.
According to court records, the victim had been refusing to give Holmes her father's ashes until she repays her.