Lincoln woman charged after swallowing meth, overdosing at county jail, police say

A 22-year-old Lincoln woman was charged with a pair of felonies after she allegedly swallowed a bag of methamphetamine and overdosed at the Lancaster County jail on Tuesday, police said in court records.

Police arrested Olivia Gordon on an unrelated warrant in the Walmart parking lot, near 27th and Superior streets, after undercover narcotics investigators had set up a meeting intending to buy meth from her, according to the affidavit for Gordon's arrest.

But when officers searched the woman's car and clothing, they didn't find any meth, according to the affidavit.

So investigators took Gordon to the Lancaster County jail to lodge her on the active warrant at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and once at the facility, police requested Gordon be strip searched, but "jail staff initially refused to conduct" it, investigators wrote in the affidavit.

Gordon was allowed to change her clothes before she was searched, according to the affidavit. Again, authorities found nothing.

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, though, police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the jail on a reported meth overdose. Responding officers encountered Gordon in an ambulance, pale and shivering, according to the affidavit.

Police believe she swallowed the meth she allegedly intended to sell to the undercover investigators.

She was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and tampering with evidence, both felonies.