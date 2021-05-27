Lincoln woman caught driving teens around with loaded AR rifle, police say

Police arrested a 40-year-old Lincoln woman after allegedly finding a loaded AR rifle on the floor of her SUV by the feet of teenagers and a handgun in a purse.

Officer Erin Spilker said it started around 8 p.m. Tuesday when police went to the 400 block of South 26th Street preparing to serve a search warrant in an investigation into a drive-by shooting that damaged a parked van near 26th and J streets May 18.

She said investigators saw a black Mercedes SUV with ties to the address driving in the area.

Spilker said two teens got out of the SUV around 77th and A streets before the Mercedes stopped in the 1800 block of Camden Place.

They ultimately arrested the driver, 40-year-old Sentoris Barnes, on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and child abuse. Spilker said police found four teens in the SUV with a loaded AR rifle at their feet and a 9mm handgun in a purse on the front floorboard.

She said they arrested Barnes' sister, the front-seat passenger, on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and child abuse, both misdemeanors. She since has been released.

