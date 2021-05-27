 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman caught driving teens around with loaded AR rifle, police say
Police arrested a 40-year-old Lincoln woman after allegedly finding a loaded AR rifle on the floor of her SUV by the feet of teenagers and a handgun in a purse.

Officer Erin Spilker said it started around 8 p.m. Tuesday when police went to the 400 block of South 26th Street preparing to serve a search warrant in an investigation into a drive-by shooting that damaged a parked van near 26th and J streets May 18.

She said investigators saw a black Mercedes SUV with ties to the address driving in the area.

Spilker said two teens got out of the SUV around 77th and A streets before the Mercedes stopped in the 1800 block of Camden Place.

Lincoln police make second arrest in connection to cache of drugs, cash and guns

They ultimately arrested the driver, 40-year-old Sentoris Barnes, on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and child abuse. Spilker said police found four teens in the SUV with a loaded AR rifle at their feet and a 9mm handgun in a purse on the front floorboard.

She said they arrested Barnes' sister, the front-seat passenger, on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and child abuse, both misdemeanors. She since has been released.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

