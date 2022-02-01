 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman beat acquaintance of ex-boyfriend, court records allege

A 35-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail months after she allegedly attacked another woman who had been spending time with her ex-boyfriend, according to court records.

The 26-year-old victim told police she had been hanging out with a 27-year-old man Sept. 5 when Aundrea Ledesma showed up at his house near Cotner Boulevard and Huntington Avenue, according to the affidavit for her arrest. 

Police said Ledesma pulled the other woman to the ground and punched her repeatedly in the face and head. Police reviewed video of the incident that had been posted on social media by Ledesma's friends.

One of the victim's eyes was swollen shut, and she suffered several puncture wounds on her face and left thigh.

Nearly five months after the incident occurred, Lancaster County sheriff's deputies took Ledesma into custody Saturday near 27th Street and Tipperary Trail on suspicion of second-degree assault. 

Lincoln man goes to prison for groping 13-year-old girl

