Lincoln woman arrested two months after double stabbing, police say

  • Updated
Nearly two months after police say she stabbed two people and slashed their tires outside of a northwest Lincoln home, a 41-year-old woman is in jail.

Sondra Gray has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault for her alleged role in the stabbing, which happened at 5654 Fremont St. on May 13, police said in court records.

Sondra Gray

Gray

Police responded to the northwest Lincoln home around 8:45 p.m. that night and found a 29-year-old man with a puncture wound in his back and a 35-year-old woman with two stab wounds to the abdomen, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said in May.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews transported both victims to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In court records, Lincoln Police Investigator Patrick Murphy said the man and woman ran outside the residence that night after they heard their tires were being slashed. When they emerged from the house, they were attacked by Gray, Murphy said.

Witnesses helped lead police to Gray, whom the victims and bystanders chose out of a photo lineup, Murphy said in the warrant for her arrest.

A Lancaster County judge signed the warrant earlier this month. She was arrested early Friday morning, according to jail records.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

