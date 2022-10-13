 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman arrested one week after shouting slur, cutting teen at bus stop, police say

A week after a 16-year-old girl was cut at a downtown Lincoln bus stop after she confronted a woman for shouting a slur, police have arrested the 30-year-old suspect who used the racist language and allegedly cut the teen. 

Kristen Ellmers was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for her alleged role in the incident, which transpired at about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the StarTran hub near 11th and N streets, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said. 

Kristen Ellmers

Ellmers

Police identified the Lincoln woman as the suspect in the case through interviews with witnesses and footage provided by the bus system, Vollmer said. 

Ellmers' arrest comes a week after the cutting, which started as an altercation between two unrelated men who had become unruly near the bus stop before the 30-year-old shouted a slur at one of the men, according to police.

That's when the 16-year-old intervened, confronting Ellmers, who then produced a bladed weapon and cut the girl on her left arm, causing non-life-threatening injuries, Vollmer said. 

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the girl by ambulance to a local hospital where she was treated for the injury to her arm. Ellmers fled from the bus stop on foot, evading police in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Police arrested the woman near 11th and O streets — a block away from the crime scene — Wednesday afternoon, Vollmer said. 

The incident marked at least the third stabbing or cutting at the downtown StarTran hub this year.

In July, 29-year-old Hser Htoo stabbed a 37-year-old man, causing life-threatening injuries, after the two were removed from a bus amid a dispute, according to police.

And in February, 40-year-old Mario Martinez attacked a 69-year-old man near the bus stop in an apparent random act of violence that resulted in serious injuries, the police said then.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

