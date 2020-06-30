Lincoln woman arrested on felony charge for cutting woman's leg

Police say they arrested a 33-year-old Lincoln woman on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault Sunday night after she allegedly slashed a woman's leg with a knife.
Amanda Rohren went to court Monday on the felony charge and remained in jail Tuesday morning.
Officer Erin Spilker said just after 7 p.m. Sunday police went to the Lenox Village apartments near South 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard on a 39-year-old woman's report that Rohren had grabbed a knife and told her she wanted to kill her, then cut her lower leg open. Earlier that day, she said, she woke to Rohren holding a knife to her neck.
Spilker said the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment for the cut.
