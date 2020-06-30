You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln woman arrested on felony charge for cutting woman's leg
Lincoln woman arrested on felony charge for cutting woman's leg

Police say they arrested a 33-year-old Lincoln woman on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault Sunday night after she allegedly slashed a woman's leg with a knife. 

Amanda Rohren went to court Monday on the felony charge and remained in jail Tuesday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said just after 7 p.m. Sunday police went to the Lenox Village apartments near South 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard on a 39-year-old woman's report that Rohren had grabbed a knife and told her she wanted to kill her, then cut her lower leg open. Earlier that day, she said, she woke to Rohren holding a knife to her neck.

Spilker said the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment for the cut. 

Amanda Rohren

