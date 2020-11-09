 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman arrested in connection to robbery of 20-year-old man
Lincoln woman arrested in connection to robbery of 20-year-old man

Police arrested a 19-year-old Lincoln woman Friday night after bank transfers allegedly tied her to a robbery and assault that sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital Oct. 16.

Taya Peterson stands accused of robbery. 

Taya Peterson

Officer Erin Spilker said police went to the 100 block of North 27th Street at about 5 p.m. that day where a 20-year-old man with obvious injuries to his face and head said he had been beaten and robbed after going to a residence to meet a woman he knew. 

He told police she asked him to go to a back bedroom, where he was approached by a man in a mask holding a gun, who struck him with it, then racked the slide. He said at least one other person came in and assaulted him, too. They took off with his wallet, car keys and phone, demanding the passcode, he said. The woman went with them.

The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the next day found eight unauthorized bank transactions, totaling $1,500, to a CashApp account that police say tracked back to 19-year-old Taya Peterson, the woman he had met there. 

Police previously said the victim was attempting to collect rent money from the woman when it happened.

Spilker said the investigation is ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

