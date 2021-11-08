Lincoln woman arrested for DUI in crash that injured 7-year-old, police say

A Lincoln woman was arrested on suspicion of a felony DUI charge Saturday after police say she wrecked her SUV, injuring a 7-year-old passenger in her own car.

Rosanne Barrett, 60, had been driving her 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander north on 27th Street when she crossed the center line and crashed in to a 2015 Ford F-250 that had been waiting to turn onto Calvert Street, Officer Erin Spilker said.

The 7-year-old passenger of the Outlander was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where the child was treated for "significant facial injuries," Spilker said.

The Ford's driver was unharmed. Barrett was treated and released at the hospital after suffering minor inquires, Spilker said.

Spilker said Barrett's blood-alcohol level was .115. Barrett was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI that caused serious bodily injury, felony child abuse and willful reckless driving.

