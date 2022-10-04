Lincoln woman arrested for drunken hit-and-run in Haymarket, police say

A 24-year-old Lincoln woman was charged with two felonies after she drunkenly hit a pedestrian in the Haymarket late Saturday night before fleeing the scene and ditching the car nearby, police alleged in court documents.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Erica Pilcher with DUI causing serious bodily injury and fleeing the scene of an injury crash for her alleged role in the incident, which happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday on Eighth Street between P and Q streets, according to court records and the public crash report.

Pilcher had been driving a friend's Pontiac G6 north on Eighth Street, approaching Q Street, when she struck a 48-year-old woman who had walked into the roadway from the east sidewalk, Lincoln Police Investigator Aaron Baney said in the crash report.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the woman to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including two broken bones. She later told investigators she didn't remember the crash, only waking up in an ambulance, Baney said.

Police found the Pontiac "abandoned and unoccupied" near N and Canopy streets, three blocks south of the crash scene. Investigators then tracked down the car's owner, who had been a passenger when the crash occurred, and subsequently located Pilcher.

Her blood-alcohol content was 0.244%. She was arrested early Sunday morning before she was lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.

A judge set Pilcher's percentage bond at $250,000. She must pay $25,000 to be released.