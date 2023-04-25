A 46-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after her alleged spree of gas station robberies came to an end when police arrested her following a foot chase Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Elizabeth Padilla is accused of robbing the Super C near 21st and G streets at knifepoint Saturday evening — her latest in an alleged string of robberies, said Erika Thomas, a spokeswoman for the Lincoln Police Department.

Police responded to the gas station at around 9 p.m. Saturday and searched the area, but did not find Padilla, who left the area on foot, according to the Police Department.

The 46-year-old then robbed an acquaintance of their Cadillac CTS near 10th and A streets early Sunday morning, Thomas said.

Investigators found Padilla in the stolen Cadillac near 18th and F streets at around 5 p.m. Sunday and ordered the 46-year-old out of the car, Thomas said.

But she accelerated and rammed a police cruiser before fleeing, Thomas said.

Police spotted the Cadillac again at around 4 p.m. Monday near 17th and D streets and tailed the car until Padilla parked it near 20th and G streets and got out of the sedan.

After a short foot chase, officers arrested Padilla on suspicion of three counts of robbery, one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, felony theft by unlawful taking and attempted second-degree assault on an officer.

Police found two knives in the Cadillac. Padilla was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Thomas said investigators identified the Lincoln woman as the culprit in two gas station robberies reported to police April 12 — one at the Kwik Shop near 48th and Adams, and the other at the Super C she allegedly robbed again Saturday.

