Lincoln woman arrested after she rammed officer with her wheelchair, police say
Police arrested a 40-year-old Lincoln woman Thursday morning after she allegedly rammed her wheelchair into an officer's legs, then threw herself on him because she was upset that he was arresting her on warrants.

Kimberly Kennedy went to jail on the misdemeanor warrants and on suspicion of third-degree assault on an officer, a felony.

Officer Erin Spilker said it started about 10:30 a.m. when Kennedy flagged officers down at the 1500 block of South 21st Street because people had left property, including dogs, behind in her apartment and she wanted them removed.

Spilker said police contacted Animal Control, but also learned about the three warrants. When officers explained that she would be arrested, she became upset and insisted on getting into her apartment, then rammed the officer, causing him to fall and hit a corner of a step.

A second officer came to the officer's aid and after a struggle, took her into custody.

The injured officer was treated for a deep tissue bruise to his arm.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

