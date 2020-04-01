You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln woman arrested after she clawed officer in the face, police say
Police say they arrested a 19-year-old Lincoln woman Tuesday night after she clawed an officer in the face, leaving three marks on his face.

It happened just before 7 p.m. near North 30th and U streets.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called there to check the welfare of a woman and found Kendra Stabler heavily intoxicated a couple of blocks away. He said as the officers tried to contact a friend to pick her up, Stabler began swearing and using racial epithets, then tried to punch one of them. 

Bonkiewicz said Stabler ended up clawing the officer's face, leaving a series of three scratch marks on the side of his face and one down the center of his nose.

He said they arrested her on suspicion of third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest and MIP. At the jail, her blood-alcohol tested at .208, 2½ times the legal limit to drive in Nebraska. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

