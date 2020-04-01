Lincoln woman arrested after she clawed officer in the face, police say

Police say they arrested a 19-year-old Lincoln woman Tuesday night after she clawed an officer in the face, leaving three marks on his face.
It happened just before 7 p.m. near North 30th and U streets.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called there to check the welfare of a woman and found Kendra Stabler heavily intoxicated a couple of blocks away. He said as the officers tried to contact a friend to pick her up, Stabler began swearing and using racial epithets, then tried to punch one of them.
Kendra Stabler
Courtesy photo
Bonkiewicz said Stabler ended up clawing the officer's face, leaving a series of three scratch marks on the side of his face and one down the center of his nose.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
He said they arrested her on suspicion of third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest and MIP. At the jail, her blood-alcohol tested at .208, 2½ times the legal limit to drive in Nebraska.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Last, First Name: LYNN, MALICIA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 01/13/1996 Booking Time: 03/31/2020 / 15:59:32 Charges:
VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Last, First Name: YBARRA, ALYSSA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 04/03/1994 Booking Time: 03/31/2020 / 15:54:18 Charges:
REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) HINDER, DELAY, OR INTERRUPT ARREST (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Last, First Name: HIGHTREE, ROLIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/07/1973 Booking Time: 03/31/2020 / 13:41:35
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Last, First Name: HAMILTON, ALIYANA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 05/05/1997 Booking Time: 03/31/2020 / 12:06:01 Charges:
POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R) ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F2A) USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Last, First Name: ALWAELY, ALI Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/10/2001 Booking Time: 03/31/2020 / 10:07:54 Charges:
THEFT BY RECEIVING $5000/MORE (F2A) JUVENILE COURT WARRANT
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Last, First Name: COLLIER, CAMERON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/18/1994 Booking Time: 03/30/2020 / 18:38:58 Charges:
DISTURBING THE PEACE (M3) RESISTING ARREST (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Last, First Name: MORALES, JUAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 10/05/1977 Booking Time: 03/30/2020 / 14:55:23 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $0-500 (M3) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Last, First Name: MCGINNESS, GEORGE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/09/1978 Booking Time: 03/30/2020 / 14:38:29 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Last, First Name: ENGLUND, KENNA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/05/1972 Booking Time: 03/29/2020 / 17:50:33 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 04-01-2020
Last, First Name: CARTER, KIERAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/21/1997 Booking Time: 03/29/2020 / 10:43:45 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/3RD (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/O LICENSE (I) NEGLIGENT DRIVING (I) OPERATE M/V W/O HEADLIGHTS/TAILLIGHTS (I) OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I)
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.