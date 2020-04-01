Lincoln woman arrested after she clawed officer in the face, police say

Police say they arrested a 19-year-old Lincoln woman Tuesday night after she clawed an officer in the face, leaving three marks on his face.

It happened just before 7 p.m. near North 30th and U streets.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called there to check the welfare of a woman and found Kendra Stabler heavily intoxicated a couple of blocks away. He said as the officers tried to contact a friend to pick her up, Stabler began swearing and using racial epithets, then tried to punch one of them.

Bonkiewicz said Stabler ended up clawing the officer's face, leaving a series of three scratch marks on the side of his face and one down the center of his nose.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He said they arrested her on suspicion of third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest and MIP. At the jail, her blood-alcohol tested at .208, 2½ times the legal limit to drive in Nebraska.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.