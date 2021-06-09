Lincoln woman arrested after setting string of fires near Oak Lake, police say

A 41-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested on suspicion of third-degree arson after police say she set a string of fires near Oak Lake Park on Monday night.

Lincoln Police Department Officer Erin Spilker said an officer saw several small grass fires near Sun Valley Boulevard and Charleston Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded and put the fires out, Spilker said.

About 20 minutes later, Spilker said officers responded to nearby Oak Lake Park, where several fires had been set around the perimeter of the lake, starting near the southeast shore.

Spilker said officers found the woman, who police say had several lighters, standing near where the most recent fire had been started. She was arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Jail. Spilker said the fires caused around $100 in damage to grass in the area.

"If there had been any kind of wind at all, I mean, that could have been a completely different scenario," Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said.

