 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln woman arrested after search warrant turns up drugs, handgun
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln woman arrested after search warrant turns up drugs, handgun

  • Updated
  • 0

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

A 39-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested Thursday after investigators found about $7,000 worth of marijuana and a loaded handgun at her residence.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said investigators served a search warrant on Emily R. Gordon's home near 12th and E streets at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The warrant turned up 374.7 grams of marijuana, 4.7 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded .22 caliber handgun and about $1,500 in cash, Spilker said.

Gordon was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm while violating a drug law, possession of money while violating a drug law and possession of a controlled substance for the meth.

She was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Fire guts house worth nearly $500K in southern Gage County
Nebraska sheep farmer indicted on federal bank fraud charges
Two men arrested after chasing car they thought was involved in shooting
Emily R. Gordon

Gordon

 Courtesy photo
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News