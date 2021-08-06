Lincoln woman arrested after search warrant turns up drugs, handgun

A 39-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested Thursday after investigators found about $7,000 worth of marijuana and a loaded handgun at her residence.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said investigators served a search warrant on Emily R. Gordon's home near 12th and E streets at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The warrant turned up 374.7 grams of marijuana, 4.7 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded .22 caliber handgun and about $1,500 in cash, Spilker said.

Gordon was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm while violating a drug law, possession of money while violating a drug law and possession of a controlled substance for the meth.

She was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

