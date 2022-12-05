Lincoln woman answered knock on door, encountered armed robber, police say

A 45-year-old woman who answered a knock on her west Lincoln door Saturday evening came face-to-face with a masked man armed with a handgun, according to police.
The man — who remains unidentified and at large — demanded money from the woman when she answered the door just before 8 p.m. Saturday near Southwest Eighth Street and Darren Avenue, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
A 15-year-old boy and resident of the house threatened the man with a pipe, Vollmer said, before the man grabbed a purse sitting on a table near the door and ran.
The woman reported losing about $150 worth of belongings in the robbery, Vollmer said.
Adolfo Ortiz shot and killed his father, 48-year-old Adolfo Lemus Aguado. But, throughout the 23-year-old's letter to the judge and his pre-sentence interview, "we never really hear why," the prosecutor said.