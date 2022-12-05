 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman answered knock on door, encountered armed robber, police say

  • Updated
A 45-year-old woman who answered a knock on her west Lincoln door Saturday evening came face-to-face with a masked man armed with a handgun, according to police.

The man — who remains unidentified and at large — demanded money from the woman when she answered the door just before 8 p.m. Saturday near Southwest Eighth Street and Darren Avenue, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

A 15-year-old boy and resident of the house threatened the man with a pipe, Vollmer said, before the man grabbed a purse sitting on a table near the door and ran.

The woman reported losing about $150 worth of belongings in the robbery, Vollmer said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

'Things were supposed to get better': Former Lincoln Police officers say department, city leadership enabled wrongdoing for years
Alleged Edgewood Cinema shooter makes first federal court appearance
Judge rules Erwin Charles Simants will remain at Lincoln Regional Center
