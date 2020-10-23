 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman accused of swiping purses from shopping carts around town
Let this be a reminder to watch your belongings while you shop. Lincoln police say they cited a 33-year-old woman for swiping purses from shopping carts six times in a three-day period this week.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened at Super Saver, two Hy-Vee stores, Walmart, Target and Big Lots.

She said security video showed the woman removing purses from carts, taking items from the purse and then turning them back in claiming she found them. One video showed her getting into her car.

Officers were able to get a license plate from the video and contacted the owner, who was the woman in the store videos.

Spilker said police cited the woman on suspicion of six counts of theft. She said additional counts could follow.

"As holiday season approaches, be aware of where your belongings are while shopping," she said.

Keep purses, wallets and phones on you or within sight at all times and lock your car if you leave shopping bags inside.

Police logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

