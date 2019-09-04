A 22-year-old Lincoln woman is accused of stealing nearly $25,000 in merchandise from the Victoria's Secret where she worked, selling some of it at garage sales and secondhand store in town and giving other items to customers for free.
Jessica R. Parsons, 3101 Orwell St., went to court Tuesday on a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $5,000, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison.
It is alleged to have happened between January and June at the store at SouthPointe Pavilions at 29th and Pine Lake Road.
Lincoln police ticketed Parsons in August.