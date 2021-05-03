Lincoln woman accused of stealing from patient at assisted living center where she worked

A 59-year-old Lincoln woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing government benefits from a patient at the assisted living center where she worked, police say.

Prosecutors charged Kimberly Gross on Monday with abuse of a vulnerable adult and felony theft.

In court records, Lincoln police say they received information from Adult Protective Services on Oct. 18, 2018, that a 23-year-old man who was a patient at Bel-Air Home may have been a victim of financial exploitation.

Officer Cindy Koenig-Warnke said when he was admitted on Sept. 5, 2018, staff were provided a debit card issued by the state of Nebraska where his monthly government benefits are deposited.

His guardian later discovered several concerning and unauthorized transactions on the card.

Between Sept. 5, 2018, and Sept. 29, 2018, there were eight ATM withdrawals around Lincoln totaling $3,542, three in Council Bluffs, Iowa, for $609, and four transactions where purchases were made at Lincoln businesses for things like fuel, pop and candy.

Koenig-Warnke said surveillance videos showed Gross making the withdrawals at ATMs.

Police arrested her Friday.

