Lincoln woman accused of stealing from 78-year-old relative

Police arrested a 30-year-old Lincoln woman Thursday on suspicion of felony theft for allegedly stealing $7,100 from a 78-year-old relative.
Officer Erin Spilker said the investigation started Dec. 6, when the 78-year-old Lincoln man reported that he had discovered someone wrote a $7,100 check on his account that he hadn’t authorized. He suspected Bobbi Drake, who recently had asked him for money to pay rent.
On Dec. 12, the same victim told police someone had applied for a $7,000 loan using his information.
Spilker said both came back to Drake, who police arrested at home at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Drake, 1800 S. Cotner Blvd., was jailed on suspicion of felony theft by deception and attempted identity
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: DRAKE, BOBBI Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/04/1989 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 17:48:04 Charges:
THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $5000/MORE (F2A) ATTEMPT IDENTITY THEFT, $5,000/MORE (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: CANBY, DENNIS Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 08/28/1983 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 17:36:50
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: KUHLMANN, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/17/1984 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 16:47:05 Charges:
HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: MARTIN, RASHAAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/25/1996 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 16:44:22
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: TURNER, MARY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/16/1985 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 16:22:51 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: QUINILLA, WALTER Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/24/1996 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 15:51:07 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: SCHMIDT, ADAM Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/02/1994 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 14:50:05 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: PETERSEN, JAY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/28/1985 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 14:14:50 Charges:
HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: MORRIS, DEVONTAE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/04/1993 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 13:59:58 Charges:
FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: MELCHER, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 06/20/1981 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 13:40:55 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: THIEMAN, BRITTANY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/27/1989 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 13:21:44 Charges:
CONFINE FUG FR JUST IN CUST OTHER AGENCY (B)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: HOER, JEANETTE Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 09/08/1965 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 10:16:39 Charges:
FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: RAMSAY, JEARY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/28/1985 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 09:57:36 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: GRAVES, ASHLEY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/29/1985 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 09:24:04 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: KIGGINS, RACHEL Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/28/1994 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 03:55:30 Charges:
OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/O LICENSE (I) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) VIOLATE CONSTRUCTION ZONE 11 - 15 OVER LIMIT (I) VIOLATE SPEED LIMIT 11 - 15 OVER (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: WILSON, RASHAD Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/25/1990 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 03:09:05 Charges:
UNAUTHORIZED USE PROPELLED VEHICLE (M3) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: WHITMORE, SHELDON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/23/1997 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 02:45:32 Charges:
LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) CONCEAL MERCHANDISE (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: DUOP, DUOP Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/30/2001 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 02:12:44 Charges:
DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4) TAMPER WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: FISCHER, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/02/1999 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 01:36:25 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: BLAKE, JONATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/30/1999 Booking Time: 02/20/2020 / 00:35:06 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY DECEPTION $500-1500 (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: MORRIS, JESSE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/11/1987 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 21:20:33 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: ROTH, DEREK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/21/1995 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 20:46:25 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: WASHINGTON, TEANNA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 03/17/2000 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 20:42:50 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: HOAGE, JACE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/25/1979 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 19:13:46 Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B) DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: FERTIG, TANISHA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 09/07/1988 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 15:49:25 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: HARJO, LAWRENCE Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 11/19/1979 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 14:43:06 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOLATION (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: LIEBERS, VENESSA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/10/1981 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 13:21:20 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) REFUSAL TO SIGN TRAFFIC CITATION (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) FEDERAL INMATE - FOLLOWING LOCAL CHARGES (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: SHOCKLEY, JOEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/28/1987 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 11:22:39 Charges:
THEFT BY RECEIVING $500-1500 (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/2ND (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: GUERRERO, CHARLES Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 04/05/1988 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 11:11:28 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: FRANZEN, STEVEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/06/1973 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 10:52:03 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500-1500 (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: WATSON, STEVEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/30/1955 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 10:06:03 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: HEINEN, SHANE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/28/1991 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 09:17:00 Charges:
LEAVE SCENE SERIOUS INJURY ACCIDENT (F3) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) DUI-SERIOUS BODILY INJURY (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: REYES, JOSE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/12/1988 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 08:39:42 Charges:
VIOLATION OF HOME DETENTION DUI-ALCOHOL-3RD OFF (MW)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: OHORO, MARCUS Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 06/04/1991 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 07:59:48 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) TAMPER WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: LANDERS, TURQUITA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 05/20/1981 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 01:51:33 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: PRACK, SONLEE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/21/1998 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 01:42:46 Charges:
RESISTING ARREST (M1) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: LADIG, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/07/2001 Booking Time: 02/19/2020 / 01:01:50 Charges:
OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS (M1) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) HINDER, DELAY, OR INTERRUPT ARREST (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: CONLEY, CRAIG Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/19/1954 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 21:19:58 Charges:
DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: PHILLIPS, FELICIA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 03/01/1976 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 20:59:14 Charges:
ATT POSS DEADLY WEAPON-PROHIBITED PERSON (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: DEVRIES, SHAUNA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/21/1979 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 19:05:05 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: SCHEEL, KYLE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/28/1995 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 18:50:24 Charges:
ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: GAINES, DEMARCUS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/08/1997 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 15:50:48 Charges:
DUS-REVOKED ON POINTS (M3) DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) RESISTING ARREST (M1) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) REFUSE CHEMICAL TEST - 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) POSS MARIJUANA (MORE 1 OZ,LESS 1 LB) (M3) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) NO PROOF INSURANCE (M2) DUS-REVOKED ON POINTS (M3) REFUSE PRELIM TEST (M5) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) NO VALID REGISTRATION (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: DEAN, SYLVESTER Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/19/1990 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 15:29:44 Charges:
FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: PLUHACEK, ERIN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/06/1996 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 14:44:05 Charges:
THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4) POSSESS DESTRUCTIVE DEVICE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: CIFUENTES, CARLOS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 11/18/1985 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 14:02:34 Charges:
MANU/DELV/POSS CONTR SUBST W/INTENT TO DELVR (F3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: MITCHELL, DARNELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/31/1995 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 13:59:11 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-21-2020
Last, First Name: MANGUAL, RAMON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/19/1981 Booking Time: 02/18/2020 / 12:32:18 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
