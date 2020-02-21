You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln woman accused of stealing from 78-year-old relative
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln woman accused of stealing from 78-year-old relative

{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 30-year-old Lincoln woman Thursday on suspicion of felony theft for allegedly stealing $7,100 from a 78-year-old relative.

Officer Erin Spilker said the investigation started Dec. 6, when the 78-year-old Lincoln man reported that he had discovered someone wrote a $7,100 check on his account that he hadn’t authorized. He suspected Bobbi Drake, who recently had asked him for money to pay rent.

On Dec. 12, the same victim told police someone had applied for a $7,000 loan using his information.

Spilker said both came back to Drake, who police arrested at home at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Drake, 1800 S. Cotner Blvd., was jailed on suspicion of felony theft by deception and attempted identity

Prosecutors file 29 felony charges against Cedar Creek man accused of shooting at officers
$23 gas drive-off leads to arrest, Lincoln police say

Today's jail mugshots

Bobbi Drake

Bobbi Drake

 LPD
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News