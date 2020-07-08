Lincoln woman accused of stabbing man in the back

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police say they arrested a Lincoln woman Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a 33-year-old man in the back, leaving him with a 1-inch wound.

Lisa Beverly, 45, was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, plus third-degree domestic assault for an earlier assault involving the victim's 61-year-old father, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

He said at 5:28 p.m. police were called to the 1300 block of F Street on the stabbing and found the wounded 33-year-old man. His injury was not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Bonkiewicz said the victim and a witness told police Beverly had stabbed him during an argument. They said she had been acting erratically for the last week and had threatened to kill everyone in the victim's apartment.

