Lincoln woman accused of stabbing man in the back
Lincoln woman accused of stabbing man in the back

Police say they arrested a Lincoln woman Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a 33-year-old man in the back, leaving him with a 1-inch wound.

Lisa Beverly, 45, was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, plus third-degree domestic assault for an earlier assault involving the victim's 61-year-old father, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

He said at 5:28 p.m. police were called to the 1300 block of F Street on the stabbing and found the wounded 33-year-old man. His injury was not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Bonkiewicz said the victim and a witness told police Beverly had stabbed him during an argument. They said she had been acting erratically for the last week and had threatened to kill everyone in the victim's apartment. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

