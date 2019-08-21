A 26-year-old Lincoln woman stands accused of a spree of crimes that started with a shoplifting and ended with her keeping cars she’d taken from used car lots on test drives, police say.
Officer Angela Sands said Hannah Rice already had two warrants for her arrest when she went to Von Maur on July 5 and allegedly took off with more than $500 of clothes employees say she stuffed into her purse.
It led to a broadcast for shoplifting.
Rice popped up on the police’s radar again on Aug. 15, when El Charro Auto Sales on West O Street reported she had taken a 2008 Pontiac G6 for a test drive and didn’t return.
Sands said police found the car in an alley at 10th and E streets the next day.
Then, on Monday night, Alan’s Auto Sales at 20th and O streets reported Rice asked to test drive a 2009 Dodge Charger and didn’t return.
At 9:45 p.m., police got information on the car's whereabouts, which led them to 3400 Portia St.
Sands said officers spotted the Charger in the parking lot, and Rice was arrested on warrants for shoplifting and attempted meth possession and on suspicion of two counts of unauthorized use of a car, shoplifting and driving during suspension.
Sands said Rice’s driver’s license is suspended, but the car dealers let her go on the test-drives after she showed them her ID card.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-21-2019
