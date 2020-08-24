 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman accused of spitting on officer's face, police say
Lincoln woman accused of spitting on officer's face, police say

Police say a Lincoln woman being arrested for a misdemeanor assault ended up facing another allegation after she allegedly spit on the officer several times, leaving phlegm and mucus on his face and uniform.

Officer Erin Spilker said, just before midnight Saturday, police were called to the area of 13th and Washington streets, where two women said they had been assaulted by another woman.

A 35-year-old woman said a woman punched her in the face, so she used pepper spray on her and left.

Latoya Jones

Spilker said police found 37-year-old Latoya Jones walking between houses nearby and arrested her. On the drive to the jail, she allegedly began spitting in the officer’s direction from the back of the cruiser, but a partition blocked it. 

At the jail, she alleged, Jones continued to spit on the officer, this time connecting.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of assault and assault with bodily fluid on a police officer.

