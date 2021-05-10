 Skip to main content
Lincoln woman accused of shooting at her neighbor over parking dispute
Lincoln woman accused of shooting at her neighbor over parking dispute

A 45-year-old Lincoln woman went to jail Friday night after allegedly shooting at her neighbor.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police first were called to the 3600 block of Northwest Nutwood Court about a loud argument at about 8:45 p.m. After things calmed down, police left. 

But at 9:14 p.m., they returned, this time on a report of gunshots.

Bonkiewicz said a 26-year-old man who lives there told police that his neighbor, Obiomachuchuka Njokanma, came outside with a .223 rifle and fired two shots in the air, then fired two to four shots at his feet.

Obiomachuchuka Njokanma

Obiomachuchuka Njokanma

He fled to his home, unhurt.

Bonkiewicz said officers recovered a black DPMS Model A-15 .223 rifle and a magazine containing 21 .223 rounds, and found .223 casings outside the residence.

Police arrested Njokanma, who is a convicted felon and can't legally possess a firearm, on suspicion of discharging a firearm at a person, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Bonkiewicz said the argument had started over a parking dispute.

